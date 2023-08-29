Donaldson Company Inc. Q4 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $91.9 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $101.1 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Donaldson Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $95.6 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $879.5 million from $890 million last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year 2024, the company expects a rise in earnings and sales. Donaldson projects earnings per share to be in the range of $3.14 and $3.30, in line with analysts' estimate of $3.19. For 2023, the company has registered earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share of $2.90 and $3.04, respectively.

Full-year 2024 sales are projected to post year-over-year growth of 3 percent to 7 percent from $3.430 billion, recorded for 2023. Analysts, on average, expect the firm to report sales of $3.55 billion, for the year.

Donaldson Company Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

