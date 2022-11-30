Donaldson Company Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $87.2 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $77.1 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Donaldson Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $92.9 million or $0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $847.3 million from $760.9 million last year.

Donaldson Company Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $87.2 Mln. vs. $77.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.70 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q1): $847.3 Mln vs. $760.9 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.