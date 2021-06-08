Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 09, 2021

Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $62.73, the dividend yield is 1.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DCI was $62.73, representing a -4.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.47 and a 47.31% increase over the 52 week low of $42.59.

DCI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) and Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK). DCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.08. Zacks Investment Research reports DCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.17%, compared to an industry average of 3.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DCI as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (EVX)

First Trust VL Dividend (FVD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FVD with an increase of 14.07% over the last 100 days. EVX has the highest percent weighting of DCI at 3.28%.

