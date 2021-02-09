Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that DCI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of DCI was $62.23, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.23 and a 100.23% increase over the 52 week low of $31.08.

DCI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) and Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK). DCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.98. Zacks Investment Research reports DCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.93%, compared to an industry average of -6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DCI Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to DCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DCI as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (EVX)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (JKJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JKJ with an increase of 36.68% over the last 100 days. EVX has the highest percent weighting of DCI at 3.77%.

