Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2021

Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DCI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $56.95, the dividend yield is 1.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DCI was $56.95, representing a -17.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.35 and a 8.48% increase over the 52 week low of $52.50.

DCI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) and Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK). DCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.37. Zacks Investment Research reports DCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 13.86%, compared to an industry average of -7.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the dci Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.