Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2020

Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that DCI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.14, the dividend yield is 1.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DCI was $53.14, representing a -8.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.32 and a 70.98% increase over the 52 week low of $31.08.

DCI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) and Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK). DCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.01. Zacks Investment Research reports DCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.07%, compared to an industry average of -15.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.