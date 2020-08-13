Dividends
Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that DCI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $52.58, the dividend yield is 1.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DCI was $52.58, representing a -9.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.32 and a 69.18% increase over the 52 week low of $31.08.

DCI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) and Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (PPIH). DCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.96. Zacks Investment Research reports DCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -11.96%, compared to an industry average of 7.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

