Donaldson Company Inc. Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $118.1 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $57.8 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Donaldson Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $125.5 million or $1.06 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $995.1 million from $940.1 million last year.

Donaldson Company Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $118.1 Mln. vs. $57.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.00 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue: $995.1 Mln vs. $940.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.94 To $ 4.01

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