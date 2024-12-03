Donaldson Company Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $99 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $92.1 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Donaldson Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $101.5 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $900.1 million from $846.3 million last year.

Donaldson Company Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $99 Mln. vs. $92.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.81 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $900.1 Mln vs. $846.3 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.56 to $3.72 Full year revenue guidance: To rise 2% to 6%

