Donaldson Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DCI

In trading on Friday, shares of Donaldson Co. Inc. (Symbol: DCI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.92, changing hands as low as $51.74 per share. Donaldson Co. Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DCI's low point in its 52 week range is $45.82 per share, with $58.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.83.

