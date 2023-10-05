Donald Trump's Second NFT Sales Skyrocket 350% Amid Buzz Surrounding Ex-President Becoming House Speaker

Sales of Donald Trump NFTs from his second collection have experienced a spike of over 350% in the last 24 hours, as reported by data from OpenSea. The surge in sales has resulted in a total of 54 transactions during this period.

What Happened: The sudden surge in sales comes as Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was voted out as the Speaker of the House of the U.S. House of Representatives, marking a historic event in American history. Following this development, several members of the House have raised the possibility of former President Donald Trump assuming the position of Speaker of the House.

In a press statement delivered in New York on Wednesday, Trump addressed the matter, stating that many people have been reaching out to him regarding the speaker role. "A lot of people have been calling me about the speaker. All I can say is we will do whatever is best for the country and the Republican Party and people," as reported by NBC News

Why It Matters: The popularity of Trump NFTs has been evident since the launch of the first collection by the company behind Trump Digital Trading Cards. On the first day of its release in December, the company accomplished the remarkable feat of selling 45,000 trading cards in under 12 hours.

The surge in sales of Trump NFTs follows the previous success of his first collection, which saw a 300% increase in sales coinciding with the release of Melania Trump’s NFT collection, titled “The 1776 Collection.”

The newly introduced Series 2 set continues the theme of the original collection, portraying Trump in various larger-than-life settings. The NFT artwork includes depictions of Trump adorned with a championship pro wrestling belt, as a hunter, and wearing firefighting gear.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were trading at $$27,686, and $1,643 respectively, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo by Frederic Legrand – COMEO on Shutterstock

