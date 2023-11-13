News & Insights

Donald Trump’s older sister Maryanne Trump Barry dies at 86 -NYT

November 13, 2023 — 11:24 am EST

Written by Katharine Jackson and Susan Heavey for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump’s older sister and a former federal judge, has died at 86, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing two unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Barry died at her home in Manhattan and was found early Monday morning, the report said.

Barry was appointed in 1983 by then-president Ronald Reagan to be a judge in New Jersey's U.S. District Court and later became a federal appeals court judge. She retired in 2019.

A spokesperson for former President Trump could not immediately be reached for comment.

