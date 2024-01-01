Donald Trump's Former Staffers Fear 'End Of American Democracy' In Potential Second Term

Three former White House officials — Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sarah Matthews and Cassidy Hutchinson — are sounding the alarm about the possibility of a second term for former President Donald Trump. Their shared concerns revolve around the potential consequences for American democracy.

What Happened: In a recent interview with ABC News, the trio discussed their roles in speaking out against Trump and the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack.

Griffin raised alarm about the possibility of a second Trump term, stating that it could signify "the end of American democracy as we know it."

She accused Trump of taking "historic and unconstitutional lengths" to try to "steal a democratic election" and maintain power, emphasizing her deep concerns about the potential consequences. "I'm very concerned about what the term would actually look like," Griffin said.

Matthews said there is no need to speculate about the impact of a second Trump term, as they have already witnessed his actions.

"To this day, he still doubles down on the fact that he thinks that the election was stolen and fraudulent," Matthews said, adding that Trump's rhetoric has become "increasingly erratic," citing his threats to skirt the Constitution and suggestions about weaponizing the Justice Department to retaliate against his political enemies.

Hutchinson, who served as a top aide to Trump's last White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, stressed the fragility of the country and its democratic experiment.

She characterized the upcoming election as fundamental to safeguarding American institutions and the constitutional republic.

"We're extremely fragile as a country, and so is the democratic experiment," Hutchinson said. Despite their political affiliations, the former White House officials underscored the importance of prioritizing democracy over partisan interests in the upcoming election, even if it means voting for a Democrat.

They expressed concerns about potential retribution from Trump and the fervent following he commands, which has resulted in threats and harassment.

"This is a fundamental election to continue to safeguard our institutions and our constitutional republic," Hutchinson added.

This interview marked the first time that Griffin, Matthews and Hutchinson came together to discuss their experiences.

Griffin and Matthews testified publicly before the House Jan. 6 committee, while Hutchinson provided significant testimony in closed-door interviews.

