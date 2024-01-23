News & Insights

Donald Trump's defamation trial to resume on Thursday

January 23, 2024 — 04:08 pm EST

Written by Luc Cohen for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's trial in the defamation case brought by the writer E. Jean Carroll will resume on Thursday, and will not be held on Wednesday as initially scheduled, Manhattan federal court records showed on Tuesday.

The trial's second postponement this week delays a potential face-to-face encounter between Carroll and the former U.S. President, who has said he wants to testify.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan delayed the trial until Wednesday after a juror and one of Trump's lawyers reported illnesses.

When the trial resumes, jurors will determine how much Trump should pay Carroll for defaming her in June 2019, when he denied raping her in the mid-1990s in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan.

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has consistently denied that anything happened and accused Carroll of making up the incident to boost sales of her then-new memoir.

