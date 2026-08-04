Donald Trump's Decision to Halt Iran Strikes Sent Meta Shares Up Nearly 7% in a Single Day. Here's Why Geopolitical Risk Is Still a Wildcard for Tech Stocks.

Key Points

The geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has upended the energy sector, as you'd expect.

The conflict's impact is far wider than just the energy sector, which is part of the reason why Meta jumped 7% on cooling tensions.

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The geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has left the world short of oil and natural gas. These are commodities, so their prices have risen sharply. The ripple effect has been intense, impacting companies from consumer staples makers to technology giants. Here's why Meta (NASDAQ: META) investors should be watching the events unfolding in the Middle East today.

Meta's stock rose 7% in one day

The quick 7% advance in Meta's stock didn't happen on any old day. It happened on the day that U.S. President Donald Trump announced yet another cooling in the Middle East conflict. There are clearly a lot of moving parts, but the technology giant's price action on this news is notable for shareholders.

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From a business standpoint, Meta has material operations in the Middle East. With Iran striking out at its neighbors, the risk of disruption to Meta's operations is material. It has offices in the UAE and in Israel; both regions are embroiled in the conflict, either directly or indirectly.

From a product standpoint, the company has users across the Middle East. Disruption caused by the conflict could reduce the use of Meta's services, thereby reducing its revenue. With advertising playing a big role in the company's top line, a lingering disruption could be impactful.

Then there's the impact that the Middle East conflict is having on costs throughout the economy. The most direct increases are being seen in energy prices, but higher costs there filter down through the economy, increasing overall inflation. The big risk here is that rising inflation would lead to higher interest rates, making borrowing more expensive.

The AI build-out continues at a rapid clip

AI spending is an important one for Meta right now, with the company planning to spend between $130 billion and $145 billion in 2026 on artificial intelligence. That's up from an earlier range of $115 billion to $135 billion. Meta issued debt in late 2025 and again in early 2026 to help fund this spending, bringing the total to around $55 billion. The second debt sale appeared to be less well-received than the first one.

In other words, Wall Street is already worried about Meta and its huge spending plans. Any disruption to its business, including from the conflict in the Middle East, would be a notable negative. And, any potential improvement would be a positive. Indeed, easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could reduce concerns across multiple aspects of the company's business. This is likely part of why the stock rose on news of the cooling in the Middle East. And these same trends impact other tech giants to varying degrees, as well.

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.