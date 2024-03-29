Donald Trump: 5 Books He Recommends That Will Make You Rich

It’s safe to say that former president of the United States and 2024 presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has a lot on his plate right now.

Currently under a gag order for the duration of his upcoming criminal trial relating to alleged hush-money payments in 2016, Trump is on the campaign trail, trying to drum up supporters and money along the way.

Facing mounting legal bills from four criminal indictments and numerous civil charges, Trump is now selling “God Bless the USA” Bibles — “The only Bible endorsed by President Trump!” — to raise much needed funds.

“All Americans need a Bible in their home, and I have many. It’s my favorite book,” Trump said in the video posted on Truth Social, according to the Associated Press. “I’m proud to endorse and encourage you to get this Bible. We must make America pray again.”

The move has prompted many to speculate what Trump reads, other than the Bible. In the past, he has been on the record as having truly enjoyed “All Quiet on the Western Front” by Erich Maria Remarque as well as classics by Carl Jung and Ralph Waldo Emerson.

He has endorsed a lot of books in the past, whether on his Truth Social platform, on Twitter (now X) and via interviews and statements given before and when he was in office.

5 Books Donald Trump Recommends That Will Make You Rich

Trump has repeatedly said that he loves to read, but often “doesn’t have the time,” per The Guardian. Many of Trump’s recommendations over the years have consisted of books written about himself, his business and political lives and the failings of his opponents by friends, supporters, Fox News presenters and conservative allies. Others are certifiable classics, such as Niccolo Machiavelli’s “The Prince,” or business and commerce related volumes such as Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter’s “Cashflow Quadrant,” per Quartz.

His favorite books are ones he has co-authored. According to Quartz, “When asked in November (of 2016) by Extra’s AJ Calloway his two favorite books, Trump named two of his own: ‘The Art of the Deal,’ which came out in 1987, and ‘Surviving at the Top,’ from 1990.”

Most Americans knew Trump as a businessman first. So, perhaps it is unsurprising that he has recommended the following five books about making money and getting rich in the past.

‘Trump: The Art of the Deal’ by Donald J. Trump and Tony Schwartz

In an interview with CNN’s “Crossfire” in 1987, when asked what he was reading, Trump responded, “Well, I’m reading my own book again because I think it’s so fantastic.” “Art of the Deal” is considered a classic for its frank portrayal of Trump as the brash yet motivating deal maker. Primarily written by Schwartz, the book delves into negotiation, maximizing options and smart spending.

‘Rich Woman: Because I Hate Being Told What to Do’ by Kim Kiyosaki

Once married to personal finance guru Robert Kiyosaki, the woman behind the “Rich Woman” brand has a number of books that cover money and investing concepts from the unique perspective of being a woman and the different issues woman face in the financial realm. Trump recommended “Rich Woman” in his “Trump 101: The Way to Success” book, per Kevin Rooke’s website.

‘Cashflow Quadrant: Rich Dad’s Guide to Financial Freedom’ by Robert T. Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter

Quartz reported that Trump recommended this book, co-authored by his own collaborator on two books, Robert Kiyosaki. “The Cashflow Quadrant” is a four-part model taking people along the path toward financial freedom through earning types or categories: employee, self-employed, business owner and investor. The authors hope to help everyone learn how to become a better entrepreneur, manage finances more effectively, generate more income and, most importantly, start using money to become financially secure.

‘Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive Our Economy’ by Stephen Moore and Arthur B. Laffer

An enthusiastic look at Trump’s economic policies and thinking. As he tries to create an economic revival in the U.S., Trump’s approaches to trade, taxes, unemployment and much more are analyzed and defended by conservative economists (and former Trump economic advisors) Moore and Laffer.

‘Trump: How to Get Rich’ by Donald J. Trump and Meredith McIver

Published as a result of the runaway success of “The Apprentice,” Trump offers his thoughts on how to invest, impress, manage and motivate. Filled with details selected from his real estate and media dealings, he recommends everyone take “up to three hours of quiet reflection a day along with the writings of Carl Jung,” per Publishers Weekly.

