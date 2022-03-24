US Markets

Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton, others Russian collusion allegations

Contributors
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Jan Wolfe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/OCTAVIO JONES

Donald Trump on Thursday sued Hillary Clinton and several other Democrats, alleging they tried to rig the 2016 U.S. presidential election by tying his campaign to Russia.

By Jonathan Stempel and Jan Wolfe

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - Donald Trump on Thursday sued Hillary Clinton and several other Democrats, alleging they tried to rig the 2016 U.S. presidential election by tying his campaign to Russia.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Jan Wolfe)

((Jan.Wolfe@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular