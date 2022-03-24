Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton, others Russian collusion allegations

By Jonathan Stempel and Jan Wolfe

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - Donald Trump on Thursday sued Hillary Clinton and several other Democrats, alleging they tried to rig the 2016 U.S. presidential election by tying his campaign to Russia.

