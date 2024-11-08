News & Insights

Donald Trump says ‘no intention of selling’ Trump Media shares

November 08, 2024 — 10:16 am EST

In a Truth Social post, President-elect Donald Trump stated: “There are fake, untrue, and probably illegal rumors and/or statements made by, perhaps, market manipulators or short sellers, that I am interested in selling shares of Truth. THOSE RUMORS OR STATEMENTS ARE FALSE. I HAVE NO INTENTION OF SELLING! I hereby request that the people who have set off these fake rumors or statements, and who may have done so in the past, be immediately investigated by the appropriate authorities. Truth is an important part of our historic win, and I deeply believe in it. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

