Donald Trump Says He "Sometimes Will Let People Pay Through Bitcoin"

Former President Donald Trump spoke to CNBC about his stance on Bitcoin today, revealing that he occasionally accepts Bitcoin as payment. In the interview, Trump acknowledged the growing popularity of Bitcoin and that "its taken its own life." While Trump did not provide specific details about the frequency or context in which he accepts Bitcoin, his statement underscores the increasing mainstream acceptance of BTC.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Donald Trump tells CNBC he "sometimes will let people pay through #Bitcoin" pic.twitter.com/dhbgB2Xep6 March 11, 2024

"I sometimes will let people pay through Bitcoin," the former President Trump stated. "If you think of it, its an additional form of currency. And I used to say I want one currency, I want the dollar, I don't want people leaving the dollar. And I feel that way but I will tell you it has taken on a life."

Trump's acknowledgment of Bitcoin as a payment option comes at a time when more businesses and individuals are embracing Bitcoin as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Despite his past skepticism about Bitcoin, Trump's recent comments suggest a potential shift in his perspective.

The statement from Trump adds to the ongoing discussion about the role of Bitcoin in the traditional financial system. As one of the most prominent political figures globally, Trump's remarks may influence public perception and further fuel the adoption of Bitcoin.

Overall, Trump's acknowledgment of accepting Bitcoin payments highlights the evolving landscape of this new asset class and the integration of BTC into mainstream financial practices.

