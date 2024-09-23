Donald Trump Says Crypto Could Help Pay Off $35 Trillion U.S. Debt

Donald Trump has increasingly embraced Bitcoin and crypto during his 2024 presidential campaign. Recently, when asked about the future of crypto, Trump responded that he thinks "crypto has got a great future" and floated using it to pay off the $35 trillion U.S. national debt.

Trump has now often spoken positively about Bitcoin. Recently, he became the first U.S. president to make a Bitcoin transaction when he bought cheeseburgers using the Bitcoin at New York's Bitcoin-friendly PubKey bar.

The former president said at a recent event that crypto has "got a great future" and teased the possibility of using Bitcoin and crypto to pay off the nation's $35 trillion debt obligations.

This aligns with Trump's previous positive statements about Bitcoin and crypto, as he courts the growing Bitcoin and crypto voter bloc. He has promised to make the U.S. the "crypto capital of the world" if elected again.

Meanwhile, his opponent Kamala Harris made her first crypto-related pledge at a New York fundraiser. She stated her administration would "encourage innovative technologies like A.I. and digital assets, while protecting our consumers and investors."

While Harris did not explicitly mention Bitcoin or crypto, the comment signals a positive stance as she vies for crypto-friendly voters. It contrasts with her previous silence on the issue.

With both leading presidential candidates now openly discussing Bitcoin and crypto-related policies, it seems Bitcoin and crypto are entering the political mainstream.

