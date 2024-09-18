Donald Trump Makes Historic Bitcoin Payment At PubKey

Today, history was made as President Donald Trump became the first US president to make a Bitcoin payment.

WATCH: 🇺🇸 DONALD TRUMP MAKES FIRST #BITCOIN TRANSACTION AT NYC BAR pic.twitter.com/rAjae6agH1 September 18, 2024

The former President showed up to PubKey, a Bitcoin-themed bar located in the heart of Greenwich Village, New York City, to purchase some cheeseburgers (on National Cheeseburger Day) at the establishment, which was packed with Bitcoin enthusiasts there to welcome him.

“I think it’s a great place,” Trump said to Bitcoin Magazine about PubKey, before urging the types of Bitcoin enthusiasts who frequent the bar to vote this November.

“Get out and vote, because if you vote, we cannot lose. We want to get everybody that agrees with you people — and there’s a lot of people — [to vote],” he added.

“They’ve been treating you very badly at the SEC, and we’re going to treat you very fairly.”

Regarding the payment, Trump said it was easy to make and that it went through “quickly and beautifully.”

One of the most historic transactions in #bitcoin history was just made.



President @realDonaldTrump buying burgers at @PubKey_NYC with @tpacchia.



Block height: 861871



You saw it here first. pic.twitter.com/moHUIKDxej — PUBKEY (@PubKey_NYC) September 18, 2024

After making the transaction, Trump, escorted by one of the bar’s owners, Thomas Pacchia, introduced himself to all in attendance.

“This was one of the most important Bitcoin transactions of all time,” said Pacchia.

“President Trump came to PubKey to connect with the Bitcoin community — to show his support to the Bitcoin community,” he added.

“We are very excited he was here.”

