Donald Trump Makes Historic Bitcoin Payment At PubKey

September 18, 2024 — 06:59 pm EDT

Written by Frank Corva for Bitcoin Magazine ->

Today, history was made as President Donald Trump became the first US president to make a Bitcoin payment.

The former President showed up to PubKey, a Bitcoin-themed bar located in the heart of Greenwich Village, New York City, to purchase some cheeseburgers (on National Cheeseburger Day) at the establishment, which was packed with Bitcoin enthusiasts there to welcome him.

“I think it’s a great place,” Trump said to Bitcoin Magazine about PubKey, before urging the types of Bitcoin enthusiasts who frequent the bar to vote this November.

“Get out and vote, because if you vote, we cannot lose. We want to get everybody that agrees with you people — and there’s a lot of people — [to vote],” he added.

“They’ve been treating you very badly at the SEC, and we’re going to treat you very fairly.”

Regarding the payment, Trump said it was easy to make and that it went through “quickly and beautifully.”

After making the transaction, Trump, escorted by one of the bar’s owners, Thomas Pacchia, introduced himself to all in attendance.

“This was one of the most important Bitcoin transactions of all time,” said Pacchia.

“President Trump came to PubKey to connect with the Bitcoin community — to show his support to the Bitcoin community,” he added.

“We are very excited he was here.”

Bitcoin Magazine
Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.
