Donald Trump loses bid for new trial in E. Jean Carroll case

Adds Carroll accusations, Trump arguments for overturning damages award

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday rejected Donald Trump's request for a new trial in a civil case brought by E. Jean Carroll, where a jury found the former U.S. president liable for sexually abusing and defaming the writer and awarded her $5 million in damages.

In a 59-page decision, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said the jury did not reach a "seriously erroneous result," and the May 9 verdict was not a "miscarriage of justice."

Carroll had accused Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, and then branding the incident a hoax in an October 2022 post on his Truth Social platform.

Trump had argued that awarding Carroll $2 million in compensatory damages for sexual assault was "excessive" because the jury found he had not raped her, while the award for defamation was based on "pure speculation."

Lawyers for Trump and Carroll did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.