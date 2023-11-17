Donald Trump loses bid for mistrial in New York civil fraud case

Adds details from decision, effort to seek comment, NEW YORK dateline

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A New York judge on Friday rejected Donald Trump's bid for a mistrial in New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil fraud lawsuit over his family real estate company's business practices.

Justice Arthur Engoron of the New York state court in Manhattan said he could not "in good conscience" let Trump pursue a request that was "utterly without merit."

A spokesperson for Trump and his lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Ismail Shakil; editing by Jasper Ward and Nick Zieminski)

