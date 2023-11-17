News & Insights

Donald Trump loses bid for mistrial in New York civil fraud case

Credit: REUTERS/OCTAVIO JONES

November 17, 2023 — 03:29 pm EST

Written by Jonathan Stempel and Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A New York judge on Friday rejected Donald Trump's bid for a mistrial in New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil fraud lawsuit over his family real estate company's business practices.

Justice Arthur Engoron of the New York state court in Manhattan said he could not "in good conscience" let Trump pursue a request that was "utterly without merit."

A spokesperson for Trump and his lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

