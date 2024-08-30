Donald Trump Leads Harris among Crypto-Owning Voters by 12%

It would seem like Donald Trump’s efforts to connect with crypto investors are paying off in the 2024 Presidential race, according to a recent Fairleigh Dickinson University poll. Indeed, Trump is in the lead against Kamala Harris among voters who own cryptocurrency or related assets by 12 points. Interestingly, though, Harris leads by 12 points among non-crypto owners, which suggests that the crypto community is less trusting of the Democrats.

The poll also found that 15% of registered U.S. voters have owned crypto or similar digital assets and that this group is largely made up of younger men and racial minorities.

Trump’s recent pro-crypto stance is a shift from his previous criticism when he called the industry a “scam” in a 2021 interview. Instead, he now promises to embrace cryptocurrency and Bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining if re-elected and has said he plans to make the U.S. the “crypto capital of the planet.”

Meanwhile, Harris’ campaign is also attempting to appeal to this demographic with its Crypto4Harris initiative, which is designed to engage with the crypto crowd and develop policies that are more favorable than the current ones.

Is Bitcoin a Good Investment?

Using TipRanks’ technical analysis tool, the indicators seem to point to a negative outlook for Bitcoin. Indeed, the summary section pictured below shows that six indicators are Bullish, compared to four Neutral and 12 Bearish indicators.

