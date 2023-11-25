Donald Trump Jr.'s Thanksgiving Critique Of FBI Stirs Controversy: 'Why Do You Hate Our Brave Law Enforcement Officers So Much?'

A Thanksgiving message from Donald Trump Jr. has ignited debate due to its critical tone toward the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

What Happened: On Friday, Trump shared an image on X showing a family inside a home with an FBI agent outside observing them.

He wrote, "Hope you all had an awesome Thanksgiving. Be thankful that the FBI is watching the real domestic, terror threats."

The post by Trump stirred a mix of reactions, with some applauding his stance against the FBI and others questioning his perspective.

"Why do you hate our brave law enforcement officers so much?" asked the campaign group Republicans Against Trump, highlighting the divided reactions.

Another user on X responded to Trump and said that "this kind of hateful message" was to be expected from the Trump family.

Earlier in October, Trump pointed fingers at the FBI following a mass shooting in Maine, claiming the bureau's focus on investigating "MAGA patriots" diverted its attention from actual threats.

He said on X that if the FBI would stop spying on "Catholics, concerned parents at PTA meetings, and MAGA patriots," they could perhaps "stop real terrorists for a change rather than trying to create them."

The FBI's involvement in the seizure of documents from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, including classified materials, as part of a broader investigation, has only emboldened Donald Trump Jr. in his attacks against the agency.

Photo: Shutterstock

