Donald Trump Jr. Slammed Over Social Media Post Mocking Jan. 6 Capitol Riots: 'You Know Damn Well What Went Down'

On the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, Donald Trump Jr., the son of former President Donald Trump, made headlines with a controversial statement on social media.

What Happened: On Saturday, Trump Jr. posted a message on X that read, "Happy Fake Insurrection Day!!"

He went on to characterize the riots as "the first ever insurrection with armed tour guides and unarmed participants."

He also expressed the hope that the insurrection would convince people "to realize that their government is not what they thought it to be" and encouraged them to "unite to take back their country."

Happy Fake Insurrection Day!!!

The first ever insurrection with armed tour guides and unarmed participants!

I do hope that it was the start of something real though, where people realize that their government is not what they thought it to be unite to take back their country!!!

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 6, 2024

Following his post, Trump Jr. faced backlash on the social media platform. One user responded, saying, "All the gaslighting in the world won't change the facts."

Even the LEADERSHIP OF YOUR OWN PARTY called it an insurrection.

All the gaslighting in the world won't change the facts.

— Faith Back Rub (@FaithRubPol) January 6, 2024

Another user said that lying about the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 "is almost as bad — or in some ways even as bad or worse — than the events of the day."

The lying about the attack on #January6 is almost as bad—or in some ways even as bad or worse—than the events of the day because the lies and denials and gaslighting are the way they keep the insurrection alive and continue to threaten and incite more violence against Americans.

— Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) January 6, 2024

A third user posted a screenshot of a text conversation between Trump Jr. and then former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that revealed that Trump Jr. knew "damn well what went down" on Jan. 6.

Hey Jr.! You know damn well what went down #Jan6th pic.twitter.com/2t0615ro6m

— Make it Stop - Liberty and Justice for All (@mcarr2021) January 7, 2024

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden marked the anniversary with a campaign speech delivered near Valley Forge, Pa. He emphasized the importance of democracy and freedom, stating, "Democracy is on the ballot. Your freedom is on the ballot."

That same day, former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone, who was attacked during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, voiced his concerns about the state of democracy. He urged Biden to take stronger action, saying on MSNBC, "I think it’s an all-hands-on-deck effort to make sure that Donald Trump doesn’t assume the presidency in 2024."

