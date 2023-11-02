Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump Testify In Civil Fraud Case, Shift Blame To Accountants: 'I'm Sure I've Signed Dozens Of These'

Two of Donald Trump's oldest children took the witness stand in a civil fraud case that has the state of New York fighting against the former president.

Here's a look at what was said in court and where the case stands.

What Happened: Last week saw former Trump attorney Michael Cohen testify against the former president. This week, two of Trump’s children took the stand as witnesses and co-defendants in the case.

On Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. continued his testimony in the case, which began on Wednesday.

Similar to Wednesday's testimony, Trump Jr. emphasized that he relied on his accounting team for financial documents and statements, as reported by NBC News.

Trump Jr. stated in court that he did not recall the specifics of several documents shown to him by the prosecution. The co-defendant said he would ask the Trump Organization accounting team if all the documents were current and would then sign them.

The oldest Trump child said he didn't remember signing a 2017 document as "attorney in fact," while telling the court "I'm sure I've signed dozens of these in my time as trustee."

Trump Jr. said he didn't have "anything to do" with the statements of financial condition.

Earlier testimony saw a former accountant say the statement of financial condition documents were done with information provided by the Trumps.

The defense team did not cross-examine Trump Jr. and he was excused from the stand around 11:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

Eric Trump took the witness stand at around 11:50 a.m. ET Thursday. The press was allowed to take photos of the co-defendant on the stand before the examination began.

Eric Trump also said he had "never worked" on a statement of financial condition for the Trump Organization. He didn't "know anything about it" until the case was announced, he claimed.

"I was 26 at the time," Trump said. "I don't think I ever saw or worked on a statement of financial condition. I don't believe I would have known about it — not what I did."

Trump reportedly raised his voice and became agitated as he was asked about the financial statements of his father. He was also asked about his push to limit a summary of the Trump family's personal finances.

"You wouldn't want 1,200 people to see your personal finances," he said, adding that he was not aware of a statement of financial condition. "I did not work on a statement of financial condition.

A 2013 email from a Trump employee asking for information from Eric to help with his father's statement of financial condition was shown to the co-defendant on the witness stand. Trump later said he was aware of the statement of financial condition as early as 2013.

"I am fairly certain we would have had financial statements. Absolutely."

What's Next: Donald Trump Jr. addressed the media outside the courthouse Thursday and said the trial was going "really well," but again questioned the concept of the case.

"The attorney general has brought forth a case that is clearly a political persecution," Trump Jr. said.

The co-defendant added that the banks made hundreds of millions of dollars from the Trump Organization and are not claiming they were misled or are victims. Trump Jr. said that doesn't matter and the case is an attempt to get Trump.

"I think it's a truly scary precedent for New York."

Trump remains on the witness stand at the time of writing Thursday and could give testimony before the trial ends for the day and into Friday.

Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump will also testify in the case.

Trump is expected to be the second to last to testify in the trial, with the last scheduled witness an expert on damages.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $250 million in penalties against Trump and his businesses and a ban on the former president being able to conduct business in the state of New York in the future.

The civil fraud trial could last until Dec. 22, 2023, according to a previous statement by the judge.

