Bitcoin Magazine



Donald Trump Jr. Invests $4 Million in Bitcoin Treasury Company Thumzup Media

Donald Trump Jr. has purchased 350,000 shares in Thumzup Media Corp., a struggling social media startup that recently adopted a Bitcoin treasury strategy. The investment, valued at over $4 million, strengthens Trump Jr.’s involvement in the Bitcoin space as his family increasingly aligns with digital asset ventures.

“Expanding our exploration into other leading cryptocurrencies aligns with our commitment to innovation and prudent treasury management,” said the CEO of Thumzup Robert Steele. “We believe that a diversified approach to digital assets could enhance our financial flexibility as we continue to scale our AdTech platform and grow our advertiser base.”

Thumzup, which allows users to earn money by promoting products on Instagram, reported just $151 in revenue and a $2.2 million loss in Q1 2025. Despite its finances, the company made headlines in January when it shifted most of its liquid reserves into Bitcoin, now holding over $2 million in Bitcoin. The firm announced Wednesday it will expand its holdings to include six other coins using proceeds from a $6 million private stock placement.

Trump Jr.’s purchase came after a recommendation from his investment adviser, according to Bloomberg. While Trump Jr. reportedly has no operational role in Thumzup, both Trump Jr. and Eric Trump serve as advisers to Dominari Securities, the firm that arranged the stock placement.

The investment reflects a growing focus on Bitcoin by companies connected to the Trump family. Eric Trump recently joined the advisory board of Metaplanet, Japan’s leading Bitcoin treasury firm. The company currently holds 15,555 BTC and aims to increase that to 210,000 BTC, becoming the second largest corporate holder of Bitcoin by 2027.

Meanwhile, Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, is taking major steps to integrate Bitcoin into its financial strategy. In June, the company filed with the SEC to launch the Truth Social Bitcoin ETF, a fund that will directly hold Bitcoin and mirror its price performance.

In addition to the ETF, Trump Media has committed $2.5 billion toward building its own Bitcoin treasury. At the 2025 Bitcoin Conference, Donald Trump Jr. emphasized the company’s direction, saying, “We’re seriously on crypto—we’re seriously on Bitcoin,” said Trump Jr. “We’re in three major deals. I believe we’re at the beginning of what will be the future of finance. And the opportunity is massive.”

This post Donald Trump Jr. Invests $4 Million in Bitcoin Treasury Company Thumzup Media first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Oscar Zarraga Perez.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.