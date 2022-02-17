Markets

Donald Trump, adult children must testify in New York attorney general probe

New York newsroom Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/GO NAKAMURA

NEW YORK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - A New York state judge on Thursday ruled that former U.S. President Donald Trump, his son Donald Jr. and his daughter Ivanka must comply with subpoenas to testify in a probe by state Attorney General Letitia James into their family business.

