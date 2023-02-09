Donald Smith & Increases Position in M (MHO)

Fintel reports that Donald Smith & has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.09MM shares of M/I Homes Inc (MHO). This represents 7.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 1.61MM shares and 5.52% of the company, an increase in shares of 29.82% and an increase in total ownership of 2.08% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.30% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for M is $64.26. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 7.30% from its latest reported closing price of $59.89.

The projected annual revenue for M is $3,184MM, a decrease of 22.93%. The projected annual EPS is $11.54, a decrease of 34.41%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 506 funds or institutions reporting positions in M. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MHO is 0.17%, a decrease of 13.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 29,286K shares. The put/call ratio of MHO is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,028K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,975K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHO by 4.82% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,292K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,315K shares, representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHO by 1.37% over the last quarter.

VASVX - Vanguard Selected Value Fund Investor Shares holds 893K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 850K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 831K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHO by 2.60% over the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 841K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company.

MI Homes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes, having sold over 127,650 homes. The Company's homes are marketed and sold primarily under the trade names M/I Homes and Showcase Collection (exclusively by M/I Homes), and are also currently sold under the name Hans Hagen Homes in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota market. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; and Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.