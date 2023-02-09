Donald Smith & Increases Position in Galiano Gold (GAU)

Fintel reports that Donald Smith & has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.12MM shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU). This represents 5.39% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2021 they reported 10.49MM shares and 4.68% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.54% and an increase in total ownership of 0.71% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.07% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Galiano Gold is $0.65. The forecasts range from a low of $0.60 to a high of $0.70. The average price target represents an increase of 8.07% from its latest reported closing price of $0.60.

The projected annual revenue for Galiano Gold is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galiano Gold. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 17.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GAU is 0.17%, an increase of 20.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.72% to 98,172K shares. The put/call ratio of GAU is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ruffer LLP holds 26,378K shares representing 11.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sun Valley Gold holds 23,718K shares representing 10.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 12,535K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 9,264K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 5,914K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,011K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAU by 31.81% over the last quarter.

Galiano Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Galiano is focused on creatinga sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through organic production growth, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. The Company is strongly committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighbouring communities.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.