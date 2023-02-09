Donald Smith & Increases Position in Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

Fintel reports that Donald Smith & has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.63MM shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP). This represents 8.51% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 1.44MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.08% and an increase in total ownership of 1.21% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.37% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Capital Product Partners is $19.04. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 38.37% from its latest reported closing price of $13.76.

The projected annual revenue for Capital Product Partners is $340MM, an increase of 13.57%. The projected annual EPS is $4.23, a decrease of 31.66%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital Product Partners. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPLP is 0.07%, an increase of 2.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.78% to 3,316K shares. The put/call ratio of CPLP is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 464K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 485K shares, representing a decrease of 4.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPLP by 4.10% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 200K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares, representing a decrease of 27.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPLP by 29.12% over the last quarter.

GREK - Global X MSCI Greece ETF holds 127K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares, representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPLP by 4.31% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 124K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPLP by 47.39% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 120K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares, representing a decrease of 21.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPLP by 25.68% over the last quarter.

Capital Product Partners Declares $0.15 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 will receive the payment on February 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $13.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.36%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.95%, the lowest has been 2.46%, and the highest has been 24.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.41 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.81 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.54%.

Capital Product Partners L P Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Capital Product Partners L.P. , a Marshall Islands master limited partnership, is an international owner of ocean-going vessels. CPLP currently owns 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one Capesize bulk carrier.

