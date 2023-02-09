Donald Smith & Increases Position in Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

Fintel reports that Donald Smith & has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.66MM shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH). This represents 5.36% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 1.22MM shares and 3.89% of the company, an increase in shares of 35.98% and an increase in total ownership of 1.47% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.91% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beazer Homes USA is $18.36. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 21.91% from its latest reported closing price of $15.06.

The projected annual revenue for Beazer Homes USA is $1,989MM, a decrease of 13.81%. The projected annual EPS is $3.46, a decrease of 49.98%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beazer Homes USA. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BZH is 0.07%, a decrease of 25.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 29,461K shares. The put/call ratio of BZH is 1.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 1,660K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,660K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 1,341K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 978K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 515K shares, representing an increase of 47.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZH by 45.09% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 934K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares, representing an increase of 13.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BZH by 1.06% over the last quarter.

Beazer Homes USA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Beazer Homes USA Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, is one of the nation's top homebuilders with homes for sale across the United States. The Company builds homes that meet and exceed ENERGY STAR® requirements while appealing to homebuyers at various price points across various demographic segments. In addition to saving energy, its homes allow personalization through the Company's Choice Plans™ and design upgrades. Beazer Homes USA Inc. long-term business strategy focuses on providing its customers with quality homes, while seeking to maximizeits return on invested capital over time. Beazer Homes’ legacy includes building homes for America’s families for over 50 years.

