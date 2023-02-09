Donald Smith & Cuts Stake in International Seaways (INSW)

Fintel reports that Donald Smith & has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.85MM shares of International Seaways Inc (INSW). This represents 3.76% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 3.72MM shares and 7.33% of the company, a decrease in shares of 50.30% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.57% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.25% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for International Seaways is $55.59. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 29.25% from its latest reported closing price of $43.01.

The projected annual revenue for International Seaways is $866MM, an increase of 39.40%. The projected annual EPS is $7.34, an increase of 170.32%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Seaways. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 13.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSW is 0.24%, an increase of 4.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.01% to 31,058K shares. The put/call ratio of INSW is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,489K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,458K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSW by 76.35% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,256K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,081K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,099K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSW by 76.60% over the last quarter.

Brightlight Capital Management holds 815K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,137K shares, representing a decrease of 39.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSW by 36.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 790K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 785K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSW by 72.59% over the last quarter.

International Seaways Declares $0.12 Dividend

On November 7, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 7, 2022 received the payment on December 22, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $43.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.12%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.37%, the lowest has been 0.85%, and the highest has been 2.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=138).

The current dividend yield is 0.99 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

International Seaways Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

International Seaways, Inc. is one of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in International Flag markets. International Seaways owns and operates a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 VLCCs, two Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s and 4 MR tankers. Through joint ventures, it has ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels. International Seaways has an experienced team committed to the very best operating practices and the highest levels of customer service and operational efficiency. International Seaways is headquartered in New York City, NY.

