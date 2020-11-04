Donald MacLeod Is The Independent Chairman of the Board of Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) And They Just Picked Up 13% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) should definitely note that the Independent Chairman of the Board, Donald MacLeod, recently paid US$14.80 per share to buy US$148k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 13%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Knowles

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, Jeffrey Niew, for US$569k worth of shares, at about US$22.75 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$15.76. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 31.90k shares worth US$493k. But insiders sold 33.00k shares worth US$748k. In total, Knowles insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:KN Insider Trading Volume November 4th 2020

Insider Ownership of Knowles

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Knowles insiders own about US$16m worth of shares. That equates to 1.1% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Knowles Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. While recent transactions indicate confidence in Knowles, insiders don't own enough of the company to overcome our cautiousness about the longer term transactions. So they seem pretty well aligned, overall.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

