Donald Carty Is The Independent Director of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) And They Just Sold 60% Of Their Shares

Anyone interested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Donald Carty, recently divested US$356k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$17.81 each. Equally important, that sale actually reduced their holding by a full 60% which hardly makes us feel bullish about the stock.

Hawaiian Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Donald Carty is the biggest insider sale of Hawaiian Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$19.24, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was 60% of Donald Carty's holding.

Insiders in Hawaiian Holdings didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:HA Insider Trading Volume December 25th 2021

Insider Ownership of Hawaiian Holdings

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 2.1% of Hawaiian Holdings shares, worth about US$21m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hawaiian Holdings Tell Us?

An insider sold Hawaiian Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Hawaiian Holdings you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

