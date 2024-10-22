Donaco International Schedules 2024 AGM, Urges Shareholder Participation

Donaco International Ltd. (AU:DNA) has released an update.

Donaco International Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting to be held on November 22 in Sydney, encouraging shareholders to participate either in person or via proxy voting online. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder votes and provides options for electronic or hard copy receipt of meeting documents. With a focus on accessibility, Donaco aims to engage its investors effectively in crucial company decisions.

