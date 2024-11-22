News & Insights

Donaco International Ltd. Passes All AGM Resolutions

November 22, 2024 — 12:58 am EST

Donaco International Ltd. (AU:DNA) has released an update.

Donaco International Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with decisive support from shareholders. The meeting saw a high approval rate, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s leadership and strategy. This outcome is likely to bolster Donaco’s standing in the financial markets.

