Donaco International Ltd. Passes All AGM Resolutions

Donaco International Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with decisive support from shareholders. The meeting saw a high approval rate, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s leadership and strategy. This outcome is likely to bolster Donaco’s standing in the financial markets.

