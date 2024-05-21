News & Insights

Don Hansen: Gold Stock Bull Phase Coming, 4 Picks for Current Cycle

Private investor Don Hansen has honed his resource sector investment approach for more than 20 years, and he shared his latest research in a conversation with the Investing News Network.

He presented his expanded Lassonde Curve and discussed four gold stocks he believes have the potential to bring investors strong returns. Those are K92 Mining (TSX:KNT,OTCQX:KNTNF), Aris Mining (TSX:ARIS,NYSEAMERICAN:ARMN), Minera Alamos (TSXV:MAI,OTCQX:MAIFF) and Rio2 (TSXV:RIO,OTCQX:RIOFF).

Hansen also explained why he thinks now is the right time to establish or build on precious metals positions.

"What I'm trying to get across is that this is a special time in history that comes around once in a generation. It happened back in 2002 or 2003, and for me I was very fortunate," he said during the interview. "That's when I started to follow silver in particular and gold. And I invested heavily in that, especially silver, and I made a lot of money."

