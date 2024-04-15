Don Hansen: Gold, Silver Price Potential Not Just Hype, History Backs Up Gains

Private investor Don Hansen has honed his resource sector investment approach for more than 20 years, and he shared his latest research in a conversation with the Investing News Network.

Among other topics, he discusses the relationship between the gold price and US money supply from 1970 to the present, showing how they diverged in previous bull markets and explaining what this historic precedent can tell investors.

"The interesting thing is that most of gains in these bull markets is in the last two or three years. And I think we are at the beginning of that period, which is why I think there's so much potential for gold and silver investors," he explained.

Hansen encouraged investors to add gold to their portfolios, and has spoken previously about how to build a portfolio of gold and silver stocks. To watch those interviews, click the links below:

