Don Agro International Shows Strong Net Assets

October 26, 2024 — 01:13 am EDT

Don Agro International Limited (SG:GRQ) has released an update.

Don Agro International Limited reported a robust net asset position of $64,667,000 as of August 2024, with significant cash reserves of $56,522,000. Despite facing a notable cash outflow due to loan granting and currency adjustments, the company maintained a strong financial footing, signaling stability to investors.

