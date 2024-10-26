Don Agro International Shows Strong Net Assets

Don Agro International Limited (SG:GRQ) has released an update.

Don Agro International Limited reported a robust net asset position of $64,667,000 as of August 2024, with significant cash reserves of $56,522,000. Despite facing a notable cash outflow due to loan granting and currency adjustments, the company maintained a strong financial footing, signaling stability to investors.

