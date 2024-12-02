Don Agro International Shows Strong Financial Standing

Don Agro International Limited (SG:GRQ) has released an update.
Don Agro International Limited reports a strong financial position with net assets amounting to $58.9 million as of October 2024. The company maintained a robust cash balance, closing the month with $54.3 million despite incurring administrative and disposal-related expenses. These figures highlight Don Agro’s effective cash management strategies amid ongoing operational activities.
