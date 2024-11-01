Don Agro International Reports Stable Financials and Growth Prospects

Don Agro International Limited (SG:GRQ) has released an update.

Don Agro International Limited reported a stable financial position for September 2024, with a net asset value of $59.87 million and a strong cash balance of $55.65 million. The company efficiently managed its finances, despite incurring some general and administrative expenses. Investors will be keen to follow the company’s progress as it seeks new business opportunities.

