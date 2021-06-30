Domtar's (NYSE:UFS) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Domtar (NYSE:UFS), so let's see why.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Domtar, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.026 = US$85m ÷ (US$4.1b - US$844m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Domtar has an ROCE of 2.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Forestry industry average of 10%.

NYSE:UFS Return on Capital Employed June 30th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Domtar's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Domtar here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trend of ROCE at Domtar is showing some signs of weakness. The company used to generate 6.1% on its capital five years ago but it has since fallen noticeably. On top of that, the business is utilizing 34% less capital within its operations. The combination of lower ROCE and less capital employed can indicate that a business is likely to be facing some competitive headwinds or seeing an erosion to its moat. If these underlying trends continue, we wouldn't be too optimistic going forward.

What We Can Learn From Domtar's ROCE

To see Domtar reducing the capital employed in the business in tandem with diminishing returns, is concerning. However the stock has delivered a 86% return to shareholders over the last five years, so investors might be expecting the trends to turn around. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Domtar that you might find interesting.

While Domtar isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.