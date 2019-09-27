Domtar About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (UFS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/1/19, Domtar Corp (Symbol: UFS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.455, payable on 10/15/19. As a percentage of UFS's recent stock price of $35.30, this dividend works out to approximately 1.29%, so look for shares of Domtar Corp to trade 1.29% lower — all else being equal — when UFS shares open for trading on 10/1/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UFS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UFS's low point in its 52 week range is $31.72 per share, with $53.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.34.

In Friday trading, Domtar Corp shares are currently up about 1.3% on the day.

