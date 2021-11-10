Domo's (NASDAQ:DOMO) investors will be pleased with their incredible 453% return over the last three years

Investing can be hard but the potential fo an individual stock to pay off big time inspires us. You won't get it right every time, but when you do, the returns can be truly splendid. Take, for example, the Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) share price, which skyrocketed 453% over three years. In more good news, the share price has risen 9.8% in thirty days. But this could be related to good market conditions -- stocks in its market are up 6.6% in the last month.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Domo wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years Domo has grown its revenue at 20% annually. That's pretty nice growth. Some shareholders might think that the share price rise of 77% per year is a lucky result, considering the level of revenue growth. A hot stock like this is usually well worth taking a closer look at, as long as you don't let the fear of missing out (FOMO) impact your thinking.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:DOMO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 10th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Domo rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 180% over the last year. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 77%. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Domo on your watchlist. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Domo better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Domo (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

