Domo's (DOMO) Q3 Earnings Break Even, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Domo DOMO reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings of break-even, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 12 cents. The company reported a loss of 13 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues inched up 0.8% year over year to $79.7 million and surpassed the consensus mark by 0.85%.



In the reported quarter, Domo’s revenues benefited from a 1% increase in billings. The top line benefited from solid contributions from the Subscriptions segment.



Domo’s shares have fallen 28.4% year to date compared with the Zacks Internet Software industry’s rally of 57.7%. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector has risen by 45.8%.

Top-Line Details

Domo’s subscription revenues increased 3.3% year over year to $71.3 million in the reported quarter. The subscription revenues contributed 89.5% to total revenues.



Professional Services and other revenues contributed 10.5% of the total revenues. The figure was $8.4 million, down 16.1% year over year.



In the third quarter, Domo delivered billings of $74.8 million, up 1% year over year. The addition of new customers and an increase in spending by existing customers resulted in an 85% gross retention rate, which was 90% in the previous quarter.

Operating Details

In the first quarter, non-GAAP operating expenses dropped 8.3% year over year and contributed 90.5% to revenues.



Research & development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, fell 630 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 24.8%.



General & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 15.2%, down 130 bps year over year.



Sales and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, contracted 140 bps year over year to 50.5%.



Operating margin expanded 540 bps on a year-over-year basis to 6.3%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Oct 31, 2023, Domo had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $57.4 million compared with $71.1 million as of Oct 31, 2022.



Operating cash flow was $4.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with $0.6 million in the previous quarter.



Revenue Performance Obligation (RPO) as of Oct 31, 2023, increased 4% year over year to $367.2 million.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2024, Domo expects revenues between $79 million and $80 million.

Non-GAAP net loss is expected in the range of 5 cents to 9 cents per share.



For the fiscal 2024, Domo expects revenues between $317.8 million and $318.8 million.

Non-GAAP net loss is expected between 24 cents and 28 cents per share.

