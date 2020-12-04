Markets
Domo Up 14% On Q3 Results

(RTTNews) - Domo, Inc. (DOMO) shares are bullish on Friday morning as the company reported a narrower net loss for the third quarter that beat analysts' estimates. Currently, shares are at $43.97, up 14.91 percent from the previous close of $38.26 on 1,239,508 shares. The shares have traded in a range of $7.62 to $47.25 on average volume of 461,442 for the last 52-week period. The company reported third-quarter net loss of $22.22 million, narrower than $29.10 million in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, loss was $11.91 million or $0.40 per share.

Wall Street analysts were looking for loss of $0.43 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $53.65 million from $44.77 million a year ago.

