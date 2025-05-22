$DOMO stock is up 32% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DOMO stock has now risen 32% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $21,693,484 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DOMO:
$DOMO Insider Trading Activity
$DOMO insiders have traded $DOMO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOMO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL DAVID III DANIEL purchased 120,000 shares for an estimated $772,452
- JOSHUA G JAMES (Founder and CEO) purchased 77,300 shares for an estimated $502,171
- DAVID R JOLLEY sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $207,855
$DOMO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $DOMO stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 751,583 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,832,284
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 584,277 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,533,989
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 460,917 shares (-71.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,576,715
- CLEARLINE CAPITAL LP removed 441,406 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,125,154
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 286,341 shares (-54.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,222,006
- CEERA INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 212,910 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,507,402
- GROUP ONE TRADING LLC removed 169,931 shares (-93.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,318,664
$DOMO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DOMO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DOMO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.25.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Lake Street set a target price of $8.5 on 03/07/2025
- An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $8.0 on 03/07/2025
