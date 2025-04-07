$DOMO stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DOMO stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,919,080 of trading volume.

$DOMO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DOMO:

$DOMO insiders have traded $DOMO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOMO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL DAVID III DANIEL purchased 120,000 shares for an estimated $772,452

JOSHUA G JAMES (Founder and CEO) purchased 77,300 shares for an estimated $502,171

DAVID R JOLLEY sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $207,855

$DOMO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $DOMO stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DOMO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DOMO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DOMO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.25.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Lake Street set a target price of $8.5 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $8.0 on 03/07/2025

